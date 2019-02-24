Stepdad held for harassing 5-year-old in AP

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A Childline team rescued a five-year-old girl from a house at Innispeta in the city. Her stepfather was arrested for physically harassing the girl for the past few months.

Child Welfare Committee Chairperson B Padmavathi said the Childline call centre (No 1098) received an anonymous call from Chennai a few days ago and the caller informed the authorities that a minor girl was being harassed at Innispeta in Rajamahendravaram.

When the Childline team conducted an inquiry, some people in Innispeta informed it that a girl in their neighbourhood was not seen for the last couple of days.

When the team went to her house, the girl’s mother Sujatha opened the door. On seeing the team members, the girl who was “confined” in the house, rushed out crying for help.

On noticing burn injuries on the girl’s body, the Childline team shifted her to the government hospital in Rajamahendravaram. When questioned, Sujatha said though she complained to the Two Town police that her second husband Barkat was physically harassing her daughter, no action was taken against him.