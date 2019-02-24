YSRC activists obstruct Congress bus yatra in AP

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Tension prevailed at Venkatagiri Cross Road in Nellore on Saturday when YSRC activists tried to obstruct the Congress’ Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Yatra (bus yatra), sporting black badges and raising slogans of ‘Congress Go Back’.

The YSRC activists sat on the road as the bus yatra reached Venkatagiri from Naidupeta. YSRC leader Kalimili Ramprasad Reddy, who led the protest, said the party, which has aggravated the situation in the State, has no right to enter the district There was a heated argument between the Congress workers and the protesters, forcing the police to intervene and pacify both parties.

Taking exception to YSRC activists obstructing the yatra, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy said it was a given that the downfall of YSRC will start from Venkatagiri. He questioned why the YSRC has not confronted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on special category status (SCS) so far, but instead was instead stopping the Congress, which has promised SCS to the State.

“Is Anam Ramanarayana Reddy acting on his own in stopping the Congress bus yatra or was he acting on YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directions? the APCC chief questioned. The Congress leader lashed out at Ramanarayana Reddy and wondered how a person, who criticised Jagan, could join the party headed by that person.

Congress leaders Pallam Raju, Chinta Mohan, Bapi Raju, Panabaka Lakshmi, Panabaka Krishna, Janga Gautham and Venugopal Reddy, who participated in the bus yatra, accused Jagan of being in cahoots with Modi and doing an injustice to the ideals of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. On the occasion, he recalled Rajasekhar Reddy’s wish to see Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister.

Condemning the Venkatagiri incident, the Congress activists staged a protest at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada. On Friday, the former Minister and YSRC in-charge of Venkatagiri constituency Ramnarayana Reddy questioned the timing Congress bus yatra and said that people will obstruct it.

Earlier, the APCC chief thanked the people of Chittoor for making Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Tirupati a success. “We stand by what we promised and SCS will be given to the State by the Congress government,” he said.

At the same time, Raghuveera Reddy said the BJP was two-faced and wondered how the party, which stated that SCS to States is a closed chapter, include Goa for SCS in its election manifesto?

YSRC not raising SCS issue fearing Modi, says Raghuveera

Nellore:APPCC president N Raghuveera Reddy said that YSRC is not questioning the BJP at the Centre for Special Category Status (SCS) fearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a public meeting organised as a part of Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Praja Yatra at Gudur clock tower centre here on Saturday, Raghuveera alleged that YSRC is in cahoots with the saffron brigade in the State and at the Centre and reiterated that the sole hope for achieving SCS for the State rests on Cong chief Rahul Gandhi being elected prime minister.

“We will continue the Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Praja Yatra from the State or the Centre. The downfall of the princiapal opposition party will start from Venkatagiri,” he said. Former minister Pallam Raju said that the BJP has neglected rural development and welfare, while the Congress has showered numerous welfare measures.