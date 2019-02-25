Home States Andhra Pradesh

Panic grips as ‘tremors’ hit Polavaram site

The ground trembled for a few seconds and cracks appeared near a restaurant at the Polavaram project site in West Godavari district on Sunday, creating panic among visitors. 

Published: 25th February 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Polavaram project site

A panoramic view of Polavaram project. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU/VIJAYAWADA: The ground trembled for a few seconds and cracks appeared near a restaurant at the Polavaram project site in West Godavari district on Sunday, creating panic among visitors.

The area is located one kilometre away and 20 metres above the spill channel. When the visitors to the Polavaram project site flocked to the restaurant to have their breakfast around 10 am, the ground trembled. Cracks with 5-6 inch width appeared on the roadside where the buses were parked.

The locals and the project site employees pacified visitors saying that there is nothing to worry as such occurrences are normal at the project site. 

The incident led to interruption to the vehicular traffic on the road that connects 19 Agency villages to Polavaram. The panicked tourists were shifted to Polavaram by a police team led by Polavaram sub-inspector Surya Ramachandra Rao. 

When contacted, officials dismissed the reports of tremors and said no such thing has happened. The incident was due to the excavation works being carried out for the spill channel and the situation was restored to normalcy within hours, they maintained. Speaking to TNIE, Polavaram Chief Engineer V Sridhar explained that there is nothing to panic and such incidents are normal at project sites. The area, where the restaurant is located, has been built by the excavated earth from the spill channel. As the works are under progress, there was some spill of the shored-up earth. “Everything is in order and we are taking all measures for ensuring safety of people and tourists,” he clarified.

It is the second time that such an incident has happened at the site in recent months. On November 3, 2018, similar cracks appeared on the ground near the checkpost, 3 km away from the project site. At that time, dumping of excavated earth on the roadside and overburden were cited as reasons.  “The incident happened as the moisture in the soil decreased. The cracks developed on the road because of the changes in the weather,” RTGS AWARE had clarified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Godavari Polavaram site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp