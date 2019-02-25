Home States Andhra Pradesh

TRS acting against AP merchants in Hyderabad: TDP

They, for the sake of their family rule in Telangana, had divided the State and now they are trying to dictate terms in AP. We will not allow it.” 

Published: 25th February 2019

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has described YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a fiddle of KCR and accused the TRS of resorting to high-handed tactics against Andhra merchants in Hyderabad. 

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, the minister alleged that Jagan went to London for discussing how to reroute his ill-gotten wealth through hawala to AP for using the same during the ensuing elections. 
“Even as he is busy in London, his allies in Hyderabad – KCR, and KTR — discuss who should be the next MPs and MLAs in AP. They speak in a manner that hurts the self-respect of Andhra People. They, for the sake of their family rule in Telangana, had divided the State and now they are trying to dictate terms in AP. We will not allow it.” 

Accusing the YSRC, BJP, and TRS of conspiring against AP, the minister said the Telugu people will teach them a fitting lesson. He accused TRS MP Kavitha of posing legal hurdles in the way of Polavaram and said Jagan, who says even foundation of the project is not complete, should be ashamed, as he failed to visit the project even once.

Meanwhile, TDP State president K Kala Venkata Rao wrote an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao describing his as a bosom buddy of Jagan and accused both of conspiring against the interest of the AP. In a three page letter, he posed 22 questions to KCR. He accused KCR of eyeing the assets of Andhra Pradesh and hampering the development of the State. 

