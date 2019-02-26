Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gajuwaka toxic chemical tragedy: Death toll rises to 7, chemical identified as methanol

Family of victims protested at the Collectorate demanding ex-gratia from the government.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Woman, family crying

The grief-stricken family members of Gajuwaka toxic chemical tragedy victims at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The death toll increased to seven in the Gajuwaka toxic chemical tragedy with four more persons succumbing on Monday while undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH) in the city.The deceased were identified as Vadapalli Ankamma (53), A Chinna Rao (56), A Ramanamma (52) and Aasanala Peda Ramanamma (60).  

The condition of seven others is stated to be critical. All of them are undergoing hemodialysis. KGH medical staff identified the toxic chemical consumed by the victims as methanol, which is lethal to human beings. On Saturday, some pig-rearers found a  plastic can containing a colourless liquid at a dumping yard near Uppara Colony of Sundarayya Nagar in Pedagantyada mandal. Assuming it as ‘vippa saara’ some of them consumed it. 

Toxic chemical toll rises

On Sunday morning, P Appayamma was found dead. After performing the last rites of the old woman, the family members and others consumed the same liquid again. Within hours they suffered stomachache and started vomiting. All the victims were rushed to hospital, where one was declared brought dead and another succumbed while undergoing treatment. 

On Monday, the family of victims staged a protest at the Collectorate demanding ex-gratia from the government. Earlier, a large number of relatives visited the hospital and mortuary. Gajuwaka police who are investigating the case, exhumed the body of Appayamma and sent it for postmortem. “Despite our best efforts, four persons have died. Hemodialysis is being performed to filter out the chemical substance,” KGH Superintendent G Arjuna said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gajuwaka toxic chemical tragedy Gajuwaka chemical incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp