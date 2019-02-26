Gajuwaka toxic chemical tragedy: Death toll rises to 7, chemical identified as methanol

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The death toll increased to seven in the Gajuwaka toxic chemical tragedy with four more persons succumbing on Monday while undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH) in the city.The deceased were identified as Vadapalli Ankamma (53), A Chinna Rao (56), A Ramanamma (52) and Aasanala Peda Ramanamma (60).

The condition of seven others is stated to be critical. All of them are undergoing hemodialysis. KGH medical staff identified the toxic chemical consumed by the victims as methanol, which is lethal to human beings. On Saturday, some pig-rearers found a plastic can containing a colourless liquid at a dumping yard near Uppara Colony of Sundarayya Nagar in Pedagantyada mandal. Assuming it as ‘vippa saara’ some of them consumed it.

Toxic chemical toll rises

On Sunday morning, P Appayamma was found dead. After performing the last rites of the old woman, the family members and others consumed the same liquid again. Within hours they suffered stomachache and started vomiting. All the victims were rushed to hospital, where one was declared brought dead and another succumbed while undergoing treatment.

On Monday, the family of victims staged a protest at the Collectorate demanding ex-gratia from the government. Earlier, a large number of relatives visited the hospital and mortuary. Gajuwaka police who are investigating the case, exhumed the body of Appayamma and sent it for postmortem. “Despite our best efforts, four persons have died. Hemodialysis is being performed to filter out the chemical substance,” KGH Superintendent G Arjuna said.