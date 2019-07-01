Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Goldsmith’s World Cup tribute

Kottapalli Ramesh from Srikakulam district made a model World Cup trophy, including the winner’s cup and runners-up cup by using as much as 600 milligrams of gold.

Published: 01st July 2019 08:15 AM

Goldsmith Ramesh with the prepared micro model gold world cup trophy

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A cricket lover and goldsmith made a micro model of the World Cup of gold at Kasibugga. Kottapalli Ramesh, who made the model World Cup trophy, including the winner’s cup and runners-up cup by using as much as 600 milligrams of gold, is a big fan of Team India captain Virat Kohli. 

The winner’s trophy was prepared with 350 mg gold while the runners-up trophy was made of 250 mg gold. He took almost two hours to prepare the trophies.
 

