Andhra Pradesh: Goldsmith’s World Cup tribute

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A cricket lover and goldsmith made a micro model of the World Cup of gold at Kasibugga. Kottapalli Ramesh, who made the model World Cup trophy, including the winner’s cup and runners-up cup by using as much as 600 milligrams of gold, is a big fan of Team India captain Virat Kohli.

The winner’s trophy was prepared with 350 mg gold while the runners-up trophy was made of 250 mg gold. He took almost two hours to prepare the trophies.

