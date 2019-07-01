Home States Andhra Pradesh

EAMCET counselling to begin from today in Andhra Pradesh

The students have to upload the required documents, following which verification would be completed.

Published: 01st July 2019 09:15 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP EAMCET counselling across the State will start from Monday. The counselling will begin with  certificate verification and after the payment of processing fees, the candidate has to click on the verification status.

The students have to upload the required documents, following which verification would be completed. In case if there is any trouble, the candidates can approach the helpline centres in their area, according to the schedule based on their rank. There are 24 helpline centres and offline counselling centres across the State. 

On Monday, certificate verification will take place at the helpline centres for candidates who secured ranks between 1 to 10,000. 

The option entry will start on July 3 and continue till July 8. However, it is likely to be postponed as the fee structure for the academic year has not yet been finalised.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh EAMCET
