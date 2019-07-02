‘No violations in TDP office building’

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Addressing media persons after meeting GVMC Commissioner G Srijana on Monday, Rahman said the civic body had issued a notice to the party asking it to submit link documents of title of the property.

TDP urban president SA Rahman submitting a letter to GVMC Commissioner G Srijana on Monday

VISAKHAPATNAM:   TDP district office was constructed legally with prior approval and clearances,  TDP urban president SA Rahman has said. Addressing media persons after meeting GVMC Commissioner G Srijana on Monday, Rahman said the civic body had issued a notice to the party asking it to submit link documents of title of the property. He said they submitted all relevant documents regarding the plan approval of the building to Srijana.  He said though they were given a week’s time, they gave the reply within three days. However, since the land was allotted by the government to the party, they did not submit the link document of the title of the property.

Rahman said the land was given to the party following a GO issued by the government in 2002. He said the party had been paying the lease amount and they were at loss to know that the GVMC was now seeking link documents of the title of the land. When asked about the YSRC charge that it was an illegal structure, the TDP urban president said it was not the question of YSRC or TDP, but it was whether the building was constructed legally or not. 

He said there were no violations in construction of the building. He said all plan approvals were obtained and the party even paid Rs 10 lakh. Now the GVMC issued notice to submit a link document from Rani Kamala Devi.  He said the notice was aimed at creating confusion among people. Earlier, the party leaders held an in-camera meeting at the party district office to chalk out the future course of action in view of notice served by the GVMC. As per the decision taken at the meeting reply was given to the commissioner.

