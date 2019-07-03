Home States Andhra Pradesh

One held for remarks against Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M Sucharita

Sarvasuddi Ramu, who was arrested from Guntur district, belongs to M Kothapatnam village in Rolukunta mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

Published: 03rd July 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 08:19 AM

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M Sucharita

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M Sucharita (File Photo| Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Pattabhipuram police on Tuesday arrested one youth for posting objectionable comments against Home Minister M Sucharita on his Facebook account. Sarvasuddi Ramu posted the comments against the Home Minister on his Facebook wall. Daram Siva Kumar, who happened to see the posting on Ramu’s Facebook wall, lodged a complaint with the Pattabhipuram police. 

Guntur West Deputy Superintendent of Police J Kulasekhar arrested Ramu at Brindavan Gardens in Guntur. Ramu belongs to M Kothapatnam village in Rolukunta mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Meanwhile, Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police PHD Ramakrishna warned of stern action against those who post objectionable comments on social media.

TAGS
M Sucharita Andhra Pradesh Minister deragatory remarks Sarvasuddi Ramu Andhra Pradesh Home Muinister
