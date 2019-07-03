One held for remarks against Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M Sucharita

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Pattabhipuram police on Tuesday arrested one youth for posting objectionable comments against Home Minister M Sucharita on his Facebook account. Sarvasuddi Ramu posted the comments against the Home Minister on his Facebook wall. Daram Siva Kumar, who happened to see the posting on Ramu’s Facebook wall, lodged a complaint with the Pattabhipuram police.

Guntur West Deputy Superintendent of Police J Kulasekhar arrested Ramu at Brindavan Gardens in Guntur. Ramu belongs to M Kothapatnam village in Rolukunta mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Meanwhile, Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police PHD Ramakrishna warned of stern action against those who post objectionable comments on social media.