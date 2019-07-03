Home States Andhra Pradesh

Villages of Anantapur district in AP face water shortage as groundwater plunges to new depths

More than 600 villages in the district are facing acute water shortage with the number of villages reeling under water crisis shooting up to 644 from 600 within 25 days.

Published: 03rd July 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Groundwater, Water supply

Representational image

By T Ramanjaneyulu
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: More than 600 villages in the district are facing acute water shortage. In just 25 days from May 30, the number of villages reeling under water crisis shot up to 644 from 600, forcing the Rural Water Services Department to operate more tankers, said groundwater department.  

Around 5.26 lakh people are being provided water through tankers, as groundwater levels in Anantapur – one of the nine districts in the State identified as water-stressed by the Central government – are depleting day by day. 

As on 8 pm on July 1, the groundwater levels in the district plummeted to 25.95 metres below ground, 6.94 metres deeper than what it was during the corresponding period last year. The district has also recorded a rainfall deficit of 26.20 per cent. According to groundwater officials, the situation has acquired an alarming proportion in 36 mandals in the district. For instance, one of the mandals, Gummaghatta is the worst affected with the water level plunging to a depth of 175 feet.  

“Water levels, especially in 26 mandals of the district, are depleting at an alarming rate. There has been an over-exploitation of 21 of water resources. Measures are being initiated to manage available water resources. Orders have been issued to rejuvenate river Jayamangala in Parigi mandal and expedite afforestation programme,” said district collector S Satyanarayana.

Stressing the need for campaigning to address the issue, the collector added the Jal Shakti Abhiyan taken up by the Centre would help in rejuvenating water bodies. 

According to irrigation department officials, as many as 1,355 of 1,481 large tanks in the district have dried up. Only 23 tanks have 75-100 per cent water and 59 tanks have less than 25 per cent.  

Though the previous government had assured to fill 800 tanks with water from Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi and High Level Canal of Tungabhadra last year, no steps were taken to implement the promise. 
On the contrary, the district was placed on the top spot among southern states in the groundwater recharge category of National Water Awards, 2018. 

With the construction of 27,111 farm ponds in 2017-18, the district now has more than 1 lakh of these structures to harvest rainwater. As many as 1,618 check dams were constructed under NREGA scheme and Integrated Watershed Management Programme; 1,051 percolation tanks were built under Neeru-Chettu. Anantapur also has 3,573 recharge pits, along with 77 injection wells to directly recharge aquifers. As much as 156.59 lakh cubic meters of tank desilting was done, and 5,676 ponds and Kunta were developed. 

These efforts helped the district recharge 11.67 TMC of groundwater, helping as many as 1.04 lakh acres with irrigation water. Besides, Krishna river water from Srisailam backwater through the HNSS canal also helped the district get 25.952 TMC of water. However, all those efforts and benefits were limited to the year 2017-18, and the situation has since worsened. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh water crisis Andhra Pradesh water supply Anantapur groundwater Andhra Pradesh groundwater Anantapur WATER SCARCITY
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp