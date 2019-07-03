VIT-ASU pact on 4-year dual degree programme 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University and Arizona State University (ASU) have entered into an agreement on international dual degree programme in Business Analytics. G Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT-AP, signed the agreement with Arizona State University represented by Raghu Santhanam, Chair Department of Information Systems and Kay Farris, Senior Associate Dean, Academic Programs, W P Carey School of Business, on June 28.

Students who register for this programme, on completion of the course, will be awarded two degrees – BBA, Business Analytics from VIT-AP and BS, Business Analytics from Arizona State University. Students who have completed Class XII from any group with Mathematics with an aggregate of 60 per cent and with a minimum of 70 per cent in Mathematics can apply for the four-year programme. Interested candidates can email to bba.admission@vitap.ac.in or call 07901057255.