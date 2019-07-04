Andhra Pradesh farmers stage protest against e-NAM  trading system at Tenali market yard  

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Demanding cancellation of e-NAM trading system at agriculture market yard at Tenali in the district, farmers dumped freshly harvested lemons on the Guntur-Tenali and staged a protest for nearly two hours on Wednesday.

According to sources, agriculture market yard secretary JV Subba Rao interacted with the farmers and explained to them that the Central government was implementing the e-NAM system for the benefit of farmers and traders from July 4.

He also sought their cooperation for its implementation. However, Subba Rao’s appeals were denied and the farmers continued to protest, as a result of which hundreds of vehicles were stranded. He postponed the e-NAM system for a week fearing the farmers would intensify their agitation.

“Market agents invest money on farmlands every year for cultivating lemons. They lend money at minimum interest and post harvest, they purchase the produce at a significant price. If e-NAM is established in the market yard, we would not get local investment.

We would also be unable to know the online purchasers of our produce and they may be disinterested in investing in farming,” said Sk Babuddin, a farmer.The police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators.