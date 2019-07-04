Will fight ‘attacks’ on party cadre, says TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday vowed to fight against attacks on party cadre till his last breath. He was speaking at a public meeting at Gudipalle as part of his two-day visit to Kuppam Assembly constituency. The TDP chief also conducted a road show in the constituency.

Speaking on the alleged attacks on TDP activists after the YSRC came to power in the State, Naidu said, “It is your (party cadre) responsibility to protect the party. It is my responsibility to protect you.”

“Existence of the party is a historical necessity to the State. As many as six party workers were killed so far. I will tour Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam and Guntur districts. I will visit the places where the TDP cadre were attacked. I will stay at the places till the attacks on TDP cadres are stopped. Then only I will return to Amaravati,” the TDP chief maintained.

The Kuppam MLA also said that he will mount pressure on the State government to get Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) water to the constituency. On the occasion, he also explained the various development programmes and welfare schemes implemented under the TDP rule.