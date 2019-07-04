Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will fight ‘attacks’ on party cadre, says TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that it is his responsibility to protect the cadres and the cadres should protect the party.

Published: 04th July 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu greets people at a public meeting at Gudipalle in Kuppam Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu greets people at a public meeting at Gudipalle in Kuppam Assembly constituency on Wednesday. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday vowed to fight against attacks on party cadre till his last breath.   He was speaking at a public meeting at Gudipalle as part of his two-day visit to Kuppam Assembly constituency. The TDP chief also conducted a road show in the constituency.  

Speaking on the alleged attacks on TDP activists after the YSRC came to power in the State, Naidu said, “It is your (party cadre) responsibility to protect the party. It is my responsibility to protect you.”

“Existence of the party is a historical necessity to the State. As many as six party workers were killed so far. I will tour Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam and Guntur districts. I will visit the places where the TDP cadre were attacked. I will stay at the places till the attacks on TDP cadres are stopped. Then only I will return to Amaravati,” the TDP chief maintained.  

The Kuppam MLA also said that he will mount pressure on the State government to get Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) water to the constituency. On the occasion, he also explained the various development programmes and welfare schemes implemented under the TDP rule.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Chandrababu Naidu TDP cadre Andhra Pradesh TDP YSRC clash
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp