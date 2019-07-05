Home States Andhra Pradesh

Zero population growth projected in Andhra Pradesh by 2041

Decline in Total Fertility Rate is attributed to increase in rate of education among women, access to family planning methods

Published: 05th July 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Economic Survey 2018-19, which was released on Thursday, painted a grim picture especially in the projections of population growth. The survey stated that the population growth will be close to zero in Andhra Pradesh and as low as 0.1-0.2 per cent by 2041. The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) projection for Andhra Pradesh is one of the lowest in the country with just 1.5 per cent for 2021-2041 while for the country it is at 1.7 per cent for 2041.

The TFR is likely to further decline in AP and across the country too, especially for females in the 20-30 age group. The main reason for the decline will be due to increasing rate in female education, postponement of marriage, access to family planning methods, etc. With TFR reaching low levels, there will be a huge impact over the decline of young population. In the next 10 years, a major share of population will start ageing.

In fact, the most worrisome picture is that the sharp decline in the annual population growth rate, especially in AP, which is in the bottom two next to Tamil Nadu with just 3.4 per cent of projected growth between 2021-2041. In that particular period, the projected growth of the country is at 12.1 per cent and the neighbouring State Telangana is at 7.4 per cent.

