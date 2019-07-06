‘Complete cofferdam works before floods’

ELURU: Polavaram Project Authority Chief Executive Officer Rajendra Kumar Jain said the authority has suggested the Water Resources department officials to complete the cofferdam works of Polavaram national irrigation project before the flood season. Jain along with PPA members BP Pandey and AK Pradhan, visited the project in Polavaram mandal of West Godavari district Friday afternoon. The PPA team inspected spillway works. It also visited the cofferdam area where the upper and lower cofferdam works are going on.
