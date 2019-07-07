Home States Andhra Pradesh

Give graft info, Centre will jail Naidu: BJP to CM

Stating that the BJP has a target of adding 25 lakh new members in Andhra Pradesh by the end of 2019, Deodhar noted that several people from the TDP were joining the saffron party.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar has said that the YSRC government should dig out all the corrupt activities of the previous TDP government and hand it over to the Centre. If the State government could do it, he added, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will land in jail in two years.

Speaking at the inaugural of the party membership drive at Vengalayapalem in Prathipadu constituency of Guntur district on Saturday, Deodhar said, “The first responsibility of the newly-elected Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, besides developing the State, is to expose the corruption the TDP indulged in the last five years, and hand it over to the Centre. If that happens, I assure you, Chandrababu will be jailed in two years.”

Stating that the BJP has a target of adding 25 lakh new members in Andhra Pradesh by the end of 2019, Deodhar noted that several people from the TDP were joining the saffron party. “The TDP has become a leader-less and direction-less party. Several of the village-level cadre is joining us. Even from the YSRC, we are getting new members. We want to have one lakh new members from each parliamentary constituency. This means, 25 lakh across the State. We will achieve this in the next six months,” he said. The BJP State unit has about 35 lakh members at the moment.

Earlier, State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said that all-round development of the State would be possible only with the BJP. He explained that the Centre has launched over 130 initiatives for the welfare of the poor. “Other parties earlier used the slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’ for campaigns, but BJP is the only party which is implementing programmes for poverty eradication,” he observed.Other BJP leaders including those who recently joined the party from other parties were also present in the meeting.

