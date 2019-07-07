Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pregnant woman found dead in house in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam

The deceased reportedly committed suicide as she used to face harassment from her in-laws over dowry.

Published: 07th July 2019 09:46 AM

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A pregnant woman was found dead at her residence in Machilipatnam on Saturday morning under mysterious circumstances. The deceased woman, Uppalapati Bhargavi 26, was a nurse in a private hospital.

According to police, Bhargavi married to Putti Phani Rajasekhar a year ago. She used to face harassment from her in-laws over dowry. Unable to face the harassment, she reportedly committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling on Saturday.

“When Bhargavi did not attend the phone calls, her parents came to the house and found her dead. Following their complaint, a case of unnatural death has been registered,” said the Machilipatnam police.

Bhargavi’s parents alleged that Rajasekhar and his family members killed their daughter. and portrayed it as a suicide. “He (Rajasekhar) never treated my daughter as his wife. Demanding extra dowry every time, they troubled my daughter and used to take the salary from her. They should be punished,” Bhargavi’s parents demanded.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh woman suicide machilipatnam dowry harassment Andhra Pradesh nurse suicide
