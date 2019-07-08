Home States Andhra Pradesh

CRPF jawan ends life in Andhra Pradesh

A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Musullagunta village in Nallajarla mandal.

By Express News Service

ELURU: A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Musullagunta village in Nallajerla mandal on Sunday.

The police said deceased Manukonda Gopinath (29) was working as a jawan in CRPF in Meghalaya. Father of the deceased Sanjeeva Rao is a farmer.

He borrowed money from private lenders. Unable to pay the debts, he attempted suicide a few days ago and now he is recuperating.

Knowing about the suicide attempt of his father, the CRPF jawan returned to the village two days ago. He consumed pesticide on Saturday night and died while undergoing treatment at the government hospital in the town. 

According to friends and villagers, the deceased CRPF jawan fell in love with a woman of the same village and that might be the reason for him to take the extreme step.

However, the police registered a case of death occurring under suspicious circumstances and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

Comments

