YSRCP MLA wants to make Narasaraopet ‘Palnadu district’ headquarters

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSR Congress party’s (YSRCP) Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy has initiated a signature campaign demanding that Narasaraopet be declared district headquarters by carving out a separate ‘Palnadu’ district.

Hundreds of students, YSRC party leaders and the general public participated in the signature campaign conducted by Palnadu Zilla Sadhana Samiti at Narasaraopet of Guntur district on Sunday.

Srinivasa Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the decision to announce every Parliament segment as a district and accordingly 25 Parliamentary seats will be turned into 25 districts in the State. He wanted Narasaraopet to be made district headquarters and this municipal town be the headquarters of Palnadu region. He recalled that former chief minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy wanted to announce Narasaraopet as a district but ended up announcing Prakasam as one at that time. He said that the town was a centre of education and all medical facilities were available in Narasaraopet.

Kakumanu Bala Hanumantha Reddy, Samiti president EM Swamy, convenor Koti Reddy, M Sripal Reddy, A Madhu and others participated in the signature campaign.