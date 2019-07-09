Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna district Transport Department books 4,101 cases of overspeeding on national highways

District transport department officials booked as many as 4,101 cases since August 2018, against errant drivers for overspeeding of vehicles on national highways crisscrossing Vijayawada.

Published: 09th July 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic violation

For representational image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District transport department officials booked as many as 4,101 cases since August 2018, against errant drivers for overspeeding of vehicles on national highways crisscrossing the city.

The cases were booked after the department procured speed guns. A fine amount of Rs 7 lakh was collected from errant drivers in 498 cases till date.

According to RTA officials, the majority of the road accidents in the district are being reported on national highways due to rash driving of vehicles by the public, thereby openly flouting traffic norms.

Over the years, road accidents involving private buses and cabs have increased exponentially and the number of injured and deaths also witnessed a steady increase. In this regard, break-inspectors and officials have been given instructions to focus more on lorries, drunken driving, helmet-less driving and usage of mobile phones while on the road.

As per official reports, around 28 per cent of road accidents in the district are taking place due to the involvement of two-wheelers, lorries (21 per cent) and cars (17 per cent).

On average, 600 people lose their lives every year due to road accidents. To resolve this issue, motor vehicle inspectors are carrying out special drives by installing speed guns on NHs to nab errant drivers and to reduce the number of road accidents. 

When contacted, deputy transport commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad said that the speed guns installed near accident-prone spots would detect the speed of every vehicle passing through on both sides. Each gun would zoom in on the number plate of a vehicle from a distance of nearly 250 metres and the guns would also take photos of the vehicles exceeding the speed limit. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada transport cases Krishna transport department E Meera Prasad
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp