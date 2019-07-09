Krishna district Transport Department books 4,101 cases of overspeeding on national highways

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District transport department officials booked as many as 4,101 cases since August 2018, against errant drivers for overspeeding of vehicles on national highways crisscrossing the city.

The cases were booked after the department procured speed guns. A fine amount of Rs 7 lakh was collected from errant drivers in 498 cases till date.

According to RTA officials, the majority of the road accidents in the district are being reported on national highways due to rash driving of vehicles by the public, thereby openly flouting traffic norms.

Over the years, road accidents involving private buses and cabs have increased exponentially and the number of injured and deaths also witnessed a steady increase. In this regard, break-inspectors and officials have been given instructions to focus more on lorries, drunken driving, helmet-less driving and usage of mobile phones while on the road.

As per official reports, around 28 per cent of road accidents in the district are taking place due to the involvement of two-wheelers, lorries (21 per cent) and cars (17 per cent).

On average, 600 people lose their lives every year due to road accidents. To resolve this issue, motor vehicle inspectors are carrying out special drives by installing speed guns on NHs to nab errant drivers and to reduce the number of road accidents.

When contacted, deputy transport commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad said that the speed guns installed near accident-prone spots would detect the speed of every vehicle passing through on both sides. Each gun would zoom in on the number plate of a vehicle from a distance of nearly 250 metres and the guns would also take photos of the vehicles exceeding the speed limit.