Andhra Police rescue worker caught in floods in East Godavari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Four workers engaged in the construction of a 33/11 kV sub-station on the right bank of river Gowtami Godavari found themselves surrounded by surging flood water near Atreyapuram in East Godavari district on Monday.

While they were busy working, flood water suddenly rose dangerously in the river and surrounded them. Three of them showed the presence of mind and ran safely towards the river bank. But, the fourth person, identified as Uba Tarun, an excavator operator, stayed back on his vehicle and tried to bring it out of the flood water, but in vain.

In the meantime, locals who saw the plight of the man alerted the police. Atreyapuram sub-inspector G Naresh, along with his team reached the spot, and with the help of locals, brought Tarun back to the shore using a rope.

Had Tarun not been brought to the shore in time, police would have found it an impossible task to save him as water in the river swelled quickly soon. Fire department officials from Kottapeta also reached the spot to join the rescue operation.

Circle inspector of Atreyapuram police station V Krishna complimented the SI and his team for their efforts in rescuing the worker.

According to reports, RK Constructions, the company entrusted with the work of constructing the sub-station, hired the four men.