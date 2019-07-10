'Implement five per cent quota to Kapu community': former minister Mudragada writes letter to AP CM

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Kapu patriarch and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to implement the 5 per cent quota given to the community under the 10 per cent reservation for upper caste poor.

In the letter, Mudragada also hit out at former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Act providing 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of General Category came into effect on January 14, 2019.

The then TDP government passed a Bill allotting 5 per cent reservation under the EWS quota to Kapus and the Bill also got Centre’s approval.

However, when asked about it, mandal-level officers said they were yet to get a government order, Mudragada said, and requested Jagan to issue orders for implementing the Kapu quota.