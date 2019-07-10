Mohan Bhagwat to attend three-day RSS meet in Andhra's Guntur starting July 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s three-day Prantha Pracharaks Baitak will be held in Prantha Pracharaks Baitak from July 11 to 13. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will attend the meeting.

According to RSS Pranth Sanghachalak of the State Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Raju, the Baitak will not take any policy decision and no resolution will be passed in the meeting. “This is only a stock-taking meeting about the working of the organisation,’’ he said.

According to Srinivasa Raju, the meeting will discuss two major issues. “The organisation’s 20-day summer training camps (Sangha Sikshavarga) were held from April to June this year across the nation and 20,000 Swayamsevaks participated in them. These camps were held at more than 80 places across the country. The observations, experiments, experiences and new initiatives in Sikshavargas will be discussed in detail in the meeting,’’ he said.

The meeting will also discuss the tour schedule of Akhila Bharatiya Adhikaris. “Swayamsevaks are working in different fields for social transformation and these works are called as Gatividhi activities.

They are Grameena Vikas, Samajika Samarasata, Gau Samvardhan, Samajika Sadhbav and we have started another new activity Paryavaran,’’ Srinivasa Raju said. The meeting will be held at the Vignana Vihara Residential School at Nuttaki in Mangalagiri mandal.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Vijayawada on Tuesday and offered prayers at Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. He was accorded a grand welcome by the priests and temple management.