‘Prioritise State’s interest before taking a call on river water sharing’: Andhra irrigation experts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a round table discussion organised by Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham, irrigation experts appealed to the State government to hold talks with retired engineers, farmers and others regarding the proposed diversion of Godavari water to Krishna basin.

They also requested the YSRC government to put the State’s interests on priority while discussions with the Telangana government.

“Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, in the past, made petitioners move Supreme Court against Polavaram project claiming Bhadrachalam would be submerged. Prior to that, his party claimed that Rayalaseema was not under Krishna basin and that there was no need to divert water to districts in the region. So the government should extensively discuss with all stakeholders–farmers, experts and all-party members–before taking any decision,” suggested irrigation expert T Lakshminarayana.

While clarifying that he was for the idea of diverting Godavari water as Rayalaseema needs water, Lakshminarayana noted that the move would prove to be beneficial to both the States.

All India Kisan Sabha’s Ravula Venkaiah observed that both the governments should first resolve the pending issues with respect to water sharing before talking about new projects.