14 Andhra women who were being trafficked to the Gulf rescued from Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another crackdown on human trafficking rackets routed to Gulf countries, Cyberabad police rescued 14 Andhra Pradesh native women and nabbed four agents, who facilitated the travel of these women through illegal means.



DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said, the women will be counselled and let off, while the agents will be arrested. "Further investigations are on to nab the kingpin behind the racket and special teams have been deputed on the job," he said.



Nine women were flying to Muscat, three to Dubai and one each were flying to Kuwait and Bahrain.



According to police, the women belonged to East Godavari, West Godavari and Cuddapah districts in Andhra Pradesh. All of them were lured under the promise of jobs in different Gulf countries. But as they fall under the Emigration Check Required (ECR) category and need clearance from Protector of Emigrants, their agents arranged visit visas to all the women.



At the airport, the Emigration officials noticed this and alerted RGI Airport police.



Inquiries revealed that to avoid the ECR fee of Rs 2 lakh, the agents decided to traffic the women through illegal means. In this process, they would travel on a visit visa, which is valid for a month. After landing in the respective country, through the local agent, the women will approach the Indian Embassy and get visa stamping done, due to which their stay becomes legal in the country, found officials.



It may recalled that in month March 2019 also, eighteen persons, including two employees of different airlines, were arrested for indulging in fraudulent activities, to flying to Gulf countries. Two police personnel, deputed to the immigration desk at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport of Hyderabad, were also arrested for facilitating the illegal activities of the accused persons.