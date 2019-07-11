19 WG villages face flood threat as Godavari rises

By Express News Service

ELURU: Water level in River Godavari is rising due to heavy inflows caused by rains upstream, leading to a situation where at least 19 villages might get inundated. AP state Water Resources department officials, are discharging water from Dowleswaram Barrage at Rajamahendravaram and monitoring the flood situation at the Polavaram National Irrigation Project, where works were halted due to heavy inflows.

With about 19 villages under threat of inundation by the backwaters of Polavaram Project, people have started leaving the submergence villages and in the process, one woman of Madapuram tribal village died due to a snake-bite. She was preparing to shift from the village along with her family members when the incident took place.

Katakam Maheswari (55) of Madapuram village died of snake-bite when she was asleep in the afternoon in her house. Neighbours shifted her to Polavaram Community Health Centre where doctors declared her dead. Madapuram is one of the villages going to be submerged by the Polavaram project. All the villagers are ready to vacate the village fearing inundation.

According to officials, 1,27,000 cusecs inflows were recorded in the river. Officials are discharging 1,27,000 cusecs to Bay of Bengal from the barrage. The officials said that the inflows may increase as heavy rains are continuing in states upstream of the river.

Tribal villages of Kothuru, Kondrukota, Madapuram, Erravaram and Vadapalli are under threat of inundation due to floods as the water level has reached the spill-way height, sources said.

Arrangements for evacuation

Officials are making arrangements to evacuate people from submergence-prone villages in Polavaram mandal of the district. Tribal villages are under threat of inundation as water level rises.