Home States Andhra Pradesh

19 WG villages face flood threat as Godavari rises

Water level in River Godavari is rising due to heavy inflows caused by rains upstream, leading to a situation where at least 19 villages might get inundated.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

A family loads luggage in a goods autorickshaw as it prepares to leave Madapuram in Polavaram mandal of West Godavari district on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

ELURU: Water level in River Godavari is rising due to heavy inflows caused by rains upstream, leading to a situation where at least 19 villages might get inundated. AP state Water Resources department officials, are discharging water from Dowleswaram Barrage at Rajamahendravaram and monitoring the flood situation at the Polavaram National Irrigation Project, where works were halted due to heavy inflows.
With about 19 villages under threat of inundation by the backwaters of Polavaram Project, people have started leaving the submergence villages and in the process, one woman of Madapuram tribal village died due to a snake-bite. She was preparing to shift from the village along with her family members when the incident took place.

Katakam Maheswari (55) of Madapuram village died of snake-bite when she was asleep in the afternoon in her house. Neighbours shifted her to Polavaram Community Health Centre where doctors declared her dead. Madapuram is one of the villages going to be submerged by the Polavaram project. All the villagers are ready to vacate the village fearing inundation.

According to officials, 1,27,000 cusecs inflows were recorded in the river. Officials are discharging 1,27,000 cusecs to Bay of Bengal from the barrage. The officials said that the inflows may increase as heavy rains are continuing in states upstream of the river.

Tribal villages of Kothuru, Kondrukota, Madapuram, Erravaram and Vadapalli are under threat of inundation due to  floods as the water level has reached the spill-way height, sources said.

Arrangements for evacuation
Officials are making arrangements to evacuate people from submergence-prone villages in Polavaram mandal of the district.  Tribal villages are under threat of inundation as water level rises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp