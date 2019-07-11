Andhra youth held for impregnating minor girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Machilipatnam police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old youth for sexually exploiting and impregnating a minor girl.

The accused was identified as the girl’s cousin K Mohan Kumar. The family members alleged that the accused sexually exploited the girl when they were away from home at work.

After learning that the girl is pregnant, the victim’s family members demanded an explanation from him and lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the Machilipatnam police, the girl complained of stomach pain on Tuesday and was taken to a hospital. After examination, doctors told her parents that the girl was pregnant.

Shocked, the parents asked the girl, who then revealed how Mohan exploited her for more than four months. “Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested and a case under Section 376 of IPC and Section 3 of POCSO Act was filed,” the police said.