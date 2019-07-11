Assembly session in Andhra Pradesh begins today as budget to be presented tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Budget Session of the AP Legislative Assembly will commence on Thursday. The session will have 14 working days. The government will introduce two budgets - General budget by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and agriculture budget by K Kannababu - on Friday. Except for Saturdays and Sundays, the House will function on all the remaining days till July 30.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) met under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Wednesday and finalised the agenda. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister Rajendranath, Agriculture Minister Kanna Babu, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy and TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu attended the BAC meeting.

Speaking after the BAC meeting, Kannababu, Anil Kumar and Srikanth Reddy said the government was ready for conducting the House for as many days as the Opposition party wants. However, there was no answer from Atchannaidu when Jagan asked how many days he wants the House to be conducted, Kannababu claimed.

Stating that enough time will be given to the members of the Opposition party to speak in the House, Kannababu said they will shun the practice of switching off mics and suppressing the voice of the Opposition.

The BAC decided to discuss 22 issues, including the Special Category Status (SCS), provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, agriculture, allocation of lands in the capital area, the encroachment of rivers, unauthorised constructions, village secretariats, excise policy, Spandana programme, Agrigold, housing and illegal transportation of sand.

Srikanth Reddy said several “historic” Bills would be introduced in the House during the session. Finding fault with Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for not attending the BAC meeting, he said it reflects the TDP chief’s lack of sincerity towards people’s issues. It is also learnt that only one representative of the TDP was allowed to attend the BAC meeting, which was objected by the Opposition party.

Responding to this, Srikanth Reddy said as per the strength of the TDP, only one member was allowed.

Atchannaidu said they have proposed to raise drought, scarcity of seeds, attacks on TDP activists, political encounters and law and order issues in the Assembly.

Responding to the release of a white paper by the YSRC government, Atchannaidu said they will welcome the move if the government comes up with facts. “If they intend to sling mud on us in the name of white papers, we will release counter papers,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, to complete the formality of approving the budgets, the State Cabinet will meet on Friday morning.