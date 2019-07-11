Home States Andhra Pradesh

Assembly session in Andhra Pradesh begins today as budget to be presented tomorrow

The general budget will be presented by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and agriculture budget by K Kannababu.

Published: 11th July 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram during the BAC meeting at State Secretariat on Wednesday

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram during the BAC meeting at State Secretariat on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Budget Session of the AP Legislative Assembly will commence on Thursday. The session will have 14 working days. The government will introduce two budgets - General budget by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and agriculture budget by K Kannababu - on Friday. Except for Saturdays and Sundays, the House will function on all the remaining days till July 30.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) met under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Wednesday and finalised the agenda. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister Rajendranath, Agriculture Minister Kanna Babu, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy and TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu attended the BAC meeting.

Speaking after the BAC meeting, Kannababu, Anil Kumar and Srikanth Reddy said the government was ready for conducting the House for as many days as the Opposition party wants. However, there was no answer from Atchannaidu when Jagan asked how many days he wants the House to be conducted, Kannababu claimed.

Stating that enough time will be given to the members of the Opposition party to speak in the House, Kannababu said they will shun the practice of switching off mics and suppressing the voice of the Opposition.

The BAC decided to discuss 22 issues, including the Special Category Status (SCS), provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, agriculture, allocation of lands in the capital area, the encroachment of rivers, unauthorised constructions, village secretariats, excise policy, Spandana programme, Agrigold, housing and illegal transportation of sand.

Srikanth Reddy said several “historic” Bills would be introduced in the House during the session. Finding fault with Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for not attending the BAC meeting, he said it reflects the TDP chief’s lack of sincerity towards people’s issues. It is also learnt that only one representative of the TDP was allowed to attend the BAC meeting,  which was objected by the Opposition party.

Responding to this, Srikanth Reddy said as per the strength of the TDP, only one member was allowed.
Atchannaidu said they have proposed to raise drought, scarcity of seeds, attacks on TDP activists, political encounters and law and order issues in the Assembly.

Responding to the release of a white paper by the YSRC government, Atchannaidu said they will welcome the move if the government comes up with facts. “If they intend to sling mud on us in the name of white papers, we will release counter papers,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, to complete the formality of approving the budgets, the State Cabinet will meet on Friday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Business Advisory Committee Andhra Pradesh 2019 Budget Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly AP Assembly session YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp