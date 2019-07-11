Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu urges members to raise people’s issues in Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the Budget Session of the AP Legislative Assembly from Thursday, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu convened TDP Legislature Party meeting at the party office in Guntur on Tuesday and discussed the issues to be raised in the House.

“We should raise public issues in the Legislative Assembly and Council and ensure that problems are resolved,’’ Naidu told the party MLAs and MLCs.

He alleged that even after 40 days, the YSRC government was yet to concentrate on administration. The incidents of attacks on TDP workers were continuing across the State. Political terrorism’ reached its peak in the State, he alleged. “They (YSRC) are resorting to mass attacks on houses, women and threatening TDP followers to vacate villages,’’ he said.

Naidu also observed that the government was trying to run away from resolving people’s problems by putting the blame on the TDP government on issues such as the supply of seeds and providing irrigation water.