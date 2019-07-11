Former FM  refutes charges of Buggana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has refuted the allegations levelled by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy against the previous government while releasing the white paper, which he termed a document without any fact. “Despite facing odds, the TDP government had succeeded in achieving double digit growth rate for five consecutive years. Per capita income increased to `1.64 lakh during the past five years from `93,000 at the time of the State bifurcation,” he said.

Speaking to the media at the party’s State office in Guntur, Yanamala said at present, the growth rate in agriculture stood at 11 per cent and horticulture also achieved good growth rate. But, the State is facing adverse conditions in the service sector, he said.

Former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy also slammed Buggana’s remarks on growth rate.