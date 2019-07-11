Naidu’s convoy vehicle met with accident, 2 hurt

ANANTAPUR: An Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police and a Home Guard suffered minor injuries after the vehicle, which was part of convoy of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, met with a minor accident at Gonipenta bridge in Penukonda mandal of Anantapur district on Wednesday morning.
After accompanying Naidu’s convoy till the scheduled place, the vehicle was returning back when the driver lost control over the vehicle, which overturned after hitting the footpath. AR SI VM Ramanjaneyulu and Home Guard Mahaboob Peera suffered minor injuries.
