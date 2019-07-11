Police officer in Andhra Pradesh caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5000 bribe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught A Konduru police station writer Pandu Ranga Rao red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant for doing an official favour on late on Tuesday night.

The tainted officer was taken into custody immediately and produced in the ACB special court. According to ACB officials, the complainant Munaga Bhaskara Rao came to A.Konduru police station on Monday to get his cousin, who was arrested in the morning in connection with a petty crime, released. In order to get station bail for his cousin, Bhaskara Rao approached station writer Ranga Rao who asked for a bribe.

Bhaskara Rao approached ACB and lodged a complaint against the police officer. “Following his complaint, we laid a trap and caught him while accepting the bribe amount at Shivam Hotel at A Konduru,” said ACB officials.