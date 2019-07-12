Home States Andhra Pradesh

15 schoolkids taken ill after having midday meal lunch in Guntur

According to local sources, the students ate food, which was supplied by Akshya Patra under midday meal scheme on Wednesday and later they suffered from vomiting, loose motions and stomach pain.

Published: 12th July 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:23 PM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 15 children were admitted to hospital due to food poisoning in the Ramakrishna Mission High School (Telugu) at Sitanagaram of Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district on Thursday.

According to local sources, the students ate food, which was supplied by Akshya Patra under midday meal scheme on Wednesday and later they suffered from vomiting, loose motions and stomach pain. The school management informed the doctors and shifted the students to the primary health centre (PHC) of Tadepalli. The doctors informed the same to higher authorities after giving treatment at the hospital.The students are studying in Class VII at Ramakrishna Mission High School of Sitanagaram.

Dr M Ramadevi of the PHC immediately started treatment of the children following their admission and informed about it to the higher authorities. The students are responding well to treatment, PHC sources said.She said that the students began to vomit and suffered stomach pain after consuming the food supplied by Akshya Patra.

