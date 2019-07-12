35 injured as Andhra State bus hits roadside tree in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Around 35 passengers travelling in an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus escaped with minor injuries after it hit a tree near Erragudipadu village of Cheemakurthi mandal in Prakasam district on Thursday afternoon.

Sources said the bus was travelling from Kanigiri to Ongole. Driver of the bus Rama Rao was reportedly exhausted due to overwork.He lost control of the vehicle near Erragudipadu, resulting in he incident. Rama Rao was assigned driving duty soon after he had completed his shift at the garage in the Kanigiri depot.

This could have resulted in the mishap, the sources said.

The Cheemakurthi police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital at Ongole. “The driver as well as the passengers are safe. An internal inquiry has been ordered into the incident,” the APSRTC Regional Manager said.

Close shave for 22 private bus passengers in Krishna

Vijayawada: About 22 passengers travelling in a private bus had a narrow escape in the early hours of Thursday near Anasagaram village in Nandigama mandal of Krishna district after it hit an APSRTC bus from behind. The private bus driver, cleaner and a passenger disembarking from the RTC bus sustained minor injuries. Nandigama Town Circle Inspector R J Ravi Kumar said that the accident took place at around 4 a.m, when the bus owned by Orange Travels, which was on its way to Tanuku from Hyderabad, hit the RTC bus from behind. At the moment, the RTC bus driver travelling with 20 passengers had stopped the vehicle adjacent to the road to drop a passenger. The bus was travelling to Machilipatnam from Hyderabad.