Chandrababu Naidu slams Jagan after he praises Telangana CM for sharing Godavari water with AP

VIJAYAWADA: The proposed diversion of Godavari water to Krishna basin jointly by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State governments kicked up a row in the Assembly on Thursday with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu crossing swords.

While Jagan lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao’s magnanimity for coming forward to a proposal that will benefit AP, Naidu countered asking the CM not to take hasty decisions on a sensitive subject like water.

“We have to maintain cordial relations with neighbouring States. KCR has shown magnanimity by coming up with the proposal to pump Godavari water to Srisailam in Krishna basin through Telangana,” Jagan said, as the Opposition tried to corner treasury benches over the river water sharing issue.

The heated debate took place during the Question Hour. TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu who raised the issue of AP government’s intention to join hands with Telangana to construct a project there with the funds of AP despite having enough scope for diverting Godavari water to Krishna basin through projects within the State, questioned the rationale behind Jagan’s participation in the inaugural function of Kaleshwaram project after opposing its construction when he was the Leader of Opposition.

Defending his participation in the Kaleshwaram project inauguration, Jagan contended that the project would have been commissioned even in his absence as the Telangana government had already completed it. “The fact is that the Kaleshwaram project was started when Naidu was the CM of AP. The Karnataka government also increased the height of Almatti dam enhancing its storage capacity to 110 TMC. What was Naidu doing then? It is a fact that the downstream States can do nothing with regard to the projects taken up by the upper riparian States. There is no use of conflicts,’’ he said.

Quoting the figures of Central Water Commission, he said the average water flow of Krishna river in AP, which stood at 1100 to 1200 TMC earlier, decreased to 500 to 600 TMC in the last 10 years, and underscored the need for finding a solution to stabilise the Krishna ayacut. Stressing the need for maintaining cordial relations with the neighbouring States, Jagan minced no words in saying that his counterpart KCR had the magnanimity to allow Godavari water being diverted to Srisailam through Telangana.

Naidu was quick to rise to his feet and sent a veiled message of possible troubles in future. “Do not play havoc with the future of generations to come by taking such hasty decisions,” he said.“My political experience is almost equal to your age. You are talking in such a way that we do not have rights on river water (referring to Almatti and Kaleshwaram) and are helpless. You may term your decision a better option. You only said that AP and Telangana would become like India and Pakistan with Kaleshwaram project when you was in the Opposition. Everything will look good now. But the State will have to face hardships in case of hostile relations between AP and Telangana,” Naidu warned Jagan.

Retorting back, the Chief Minister alleged that the situation of AP turned pathetic during the regime of Naidu. “Are you having any sense? Are you not aware that bilateral agreements will be reached between States on joint projects. Is this your 40 years of political experience? Instead of welcoming the initiative, you are attempting to politicise the issue to send wrong signals to people,” Jagan pointed out and sought to know why Naidu supported State bifurcation knowing such facts. However, Naidu insisted that Jagan should not behave in a highhanded manner and desist from taking unilateral decisions on important issues in the interest of the people of the State. The responsibility of safeguarding the rights of the State lies on the Chief Minister, he said.

Rs 1 cr to each MLA to solve drinking water crisis

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 1 crore to each Assembly segment from the CM Development Fund to address the drinking water crisis. Making a statement on drought in the State in the Assembly, he attributed the grim situation to 48 per cent rainfall deficit. The `1 crore would be given to each MLA and they should take a call on what measures to be taken to solve the drinking water crisis. Jagan said though farmers suffered due to drought and cyclones, the previous TDP regime failed to release input subsidy of `2,300 crore to them

Budget presentation today

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the general budget of the State for 2019-20 in the Assembly on Friday. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will present agriculture budget instead of Agriculture Minister K Kannababu as the latter’s younger brother Suresh died of cardiac arrest on Thursday