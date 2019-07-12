Ongole administration all set for selection of village volunteers

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district administration is busy sorting out the numerous applications received for the posts of village volunteers, as the selection process is scheduled to begin on Friday.

As many as 56,809 applications were received for the rural areas and 2,497 applications came from the Ongole city limits.

As per the election promise and the announcement of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State government issued the recruitment notification recently and the applications were received online between June 24 and July 5.

Mandal-level officials all over the district verified all the applications up to July 10 and from July 11 to 24, they would conduct interviews for selection of the eligible candidates, as per the announced schedule.