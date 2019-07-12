Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole police nab four in prawn feed theft case, recover booty worth Rs 2.2 lakh

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime following which the police took them into custody and recovered the booty.

Published: 12th July 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

The police produce the accused in the prawn feed theft case before the media at Ongole on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The city police on Thursday arrested four persons involved in the prawn hatchery feed theft at Kothapatnam and recovered material worth Rs 2.2 lakh.

Ongole II Town CI M Rajesh, along with his team, produced the accused before the media and disclosed details of the case.

Rajesh said the accused S Simhadri (24), R Pravin Paul, G Rambabu and K Lova Raju (23) - all belonging to Tondangi mandal in East Godavari district - were working as caretakers of a prawn pond.
They took away prawn feed worth `2.2 lakh and hid it in a secret place.

On suspicion, the police pressed the sniffer dog ‘Shadow’ into service which led to the arrest of the accused.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime following which the police took them into custody and recovered the booty.

TAGS
prawn feed theft case Ongole police
