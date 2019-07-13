Andhra government medical college sanctioned for backward Palnadu region

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: During the Budget session on Friday, the State government sanctioned a government medical college for the Palnadu region.

The hospital, for which Gurajala YSRCP MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu were lobbying for, will be beneficial for 10 mandals in Gurajala and Macherla, and one in Vinukonda.

Thousands of workers and their families, involved in the limestone and stone industry, have been demanding setting up of an ESI hospital in the backward region, where the situation has turned from bad to worse as doctors are often reluctant to work there.

Even the primary health centres (PHCs) have turned referral centers, as the staff there often route patients to the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), mainly because of lack of infrastructure for proper treatment, after administering them with first aid.

They, sources said, are not in a position to handle critical cases like deliveries and accidents.MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy thanked the government for sanctioning a government medical college for Gurajala Assembly constituency.

He said that the chief minister immediately sanctioned the hospital following submission of representation, and added he would give top priority to the development of the backward region.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayalu, expressing gratitude, said Rs 66 crore would be spent for the college’s development.

He added that he had requested YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a medical college in Palnadu during the election campaign.

Security tightened

South Zone Guntur Range IG Vineet Brijlal imposed Section 30 in The Police Act in Guntur district on Tuesday as the State Budget was in session. He also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the Assembly area and urged political parties and people’s organisations not to conduct rallies, public meetings, or sit-ins without prior permission