Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP tribal school hostel students fall ill after consuming contaminated water and food

No action has been taken by the authorities leading to the students falling ill, they alleged. The condition of the students is stable.

Published: 13th July 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Atleast 60 students in AP Tribal Residential Welfare Residential School hostel in Rayachoti fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water and food on Saturday. They were shifted to local government hospital and were given treatment.

According to information reaching here, the inmates were served idli as breakfast in the morning. Soon after having their breakfast, the students complained of vomitings and were immediately shifted to the Rayachoti area hospital.

The students alleged contamination of food and also complained that the hostel cook mixed bleaching power in butter milk served to them. There were also allegations that local Asha workers noticed dead lizards in the water tanker of the hostel and they complained to the authorities concerned.

However, no action has been taken by the authorities leading to the students falling ill, they alleged. The condition of the students is stable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Rayachoti Andhra Pradesh Tribal school hostel
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp