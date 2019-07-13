AP tribal school hostel students fall ill after consuming contaminated water and food

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Atleast 60 students in AP Tribal Residential Welfare Residential School hostel in Rayachoti fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water and food on Saturday. They were shifted to local government hospital and were given treatment.

According to information reaching here, the inmates were served idli as breakfast in the morning. Soon after having their breakfast, the students complained of vomitings and were immediately shifted to the Rayachoti area hospital.

The students alleged contamination of food and also complained that the hostel cook mixed bleaching power in butter milk served to them. There were also allegations that local Asha workers noticed dead lizards in the water tanker of the hostel and they complained to the authorities concerned.

However, no action has been taken by the authorities leading to the students falling ill, they alleged. The condition of the students is stable.