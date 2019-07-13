‘List darshan’ for VIP, VVIP pilgrims at Andhra's Tirumala temple likely to be scrapped

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: With the change of guard in the State, a few changes are likely to take place at the Tirumala temple. Beginning from procedures followed in the sanctum sanctorum, to the way darshan is being provided, TTD Trust Board Chairman SV Subba Reddy has hinted at the changes to be implemented.

The List-1, List-2 and List-3 darshans introduced for VIP and VVIP pilgrims during the tenure of the previous government will soon be a thing of the past.

It may be mentioned that the ‘list darshan’ had come under severe criticism. It had been said that in the history of the TTD never was such discrimination shown towards devotees.

The critics pointed out that the Tirumala temple is not a Secretariat to maintain protocol. The temple management had been subjected to criticism for introducing discriminatory ways in treatment of pilgrims.

It was also said that while the government has not contributed much for the upkeep of the temple why would they be allowed to come up with ‘list darshan’ that drove a wedge among visiting pilgrims.

Given this background, sources said that ‘list darshan’ would definitely be shown the door. There would be a provision for visiting dignitaries, but general categorisation of devotees, based on lists would be done away with, sources said.

According to sources, TTD Trust Board Chairman SV Subba Reddy is likely to take a decision on the abolition of ‘list darshan’ during his maiden meeting, which is due shortly.

Dharma takes charge as Tirumala special officer

AV Dharma Reddy took charge as Tirumala special officer at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Tirumala temple on Friday. After Dharma Reddy had darshan of Lord Venkateswara, he was offered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic pundits at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later, TTD EO AK Singhal offered Theertha Prasadams and a laminated photo of the Lord to Dharma Reddy. Speaking to the media outside the temple, he said that his priority is to minimise waiting hours for darshan.