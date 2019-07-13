Unable to repay debt, Andhra Pradesh farmer ends life in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Unable to repay debt, a farmer committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his farmland in Mahadevapuram of Sirivella mandal on Friday. The deceased was identified as K Srinivasulu (40), a resident of Mahadevapuram.

The farmer sunk seven borewells in his three acres of land by borrowing Rs 5 lakh from his friends, which did not yield water. Hence, he resorted to the extreme step. He cultivated cotton, paddy and green chilli, but did not get remunerative price for his produce.

Unable to bear the pressure mounted by moneylenders, he committed suicide in his farmland. Sirivella police registered a case and investigation is on, in-charge Sub-Inspector Vishnu Narayana said. Srinivasulu is survived by a wife and two children.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000