Man held for posing as cop in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 60 thousand recovered

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chinna Bazar police nabbed a person, who cheated people in the guise of a cop and recovered Rs 60,000 from him. The arrested was identified as Shaik Mohammad Shafi (29) from Saluchintala in Kovur.

Addressing the media at the Chinna Bazar Police Station, CI I Srinivasan said that Mohammad Shafi hailing from Saluchintala was living with a woman from the same area.



Shafi had been threatening daily wage labourers and local vendors in the city in the guise of a cop and took away their gold ornaments and cash.