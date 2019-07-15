Home States Andhra Pradesh

Haunted by ‘ghost’, girls vacate hostel in Kurnool

On Friday, one of the class IX students reportedly heard spooky sounds and wails in the building when she woke up at midnight.

Published: 15th July 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Panic-stricken students wait for their parents to take them home at AP Model School

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: An eerie atmosphere prevailed at the AP Model Residential School on the outskirts of C Belagal, with the rumours of a ghost roaming on the premises spreading like wildfire on Sunday and all the girls leaving for home.

The news of the supposed ghost haunting the school started on Saturday and, within 24 hours, the panic-stricken girls left the hostel one after another. They called their parents pleading that they be taken home at once.

There are 75 girl students in the high school. Another 25 students of intermediate are expected to join from Monday. The school building along with hostel facility for girls stands in a hilly area on the outskirts of C Belagal village in the district.

On Friday, one of the class IX students reportedly heard spooky sounds and wails in the building when she woke up at midnight.

On Saturday morning, she immediately called her parents and went back to her village. She shared her ‘terrifying’ experience with her friends and, the news, reached the ears of all the inmates of the hostel. No sooner had this happened, the girls packed up and vacated the ‘haunted house’.

On Sunday, the hostel premises was abuzz with activity as the parents of the students arrived to take away their wards. Though the school authorities tried to dispel their fears and assured safety of the girls, the parents took home their children.

When TNIE contacted, school principal B Kishore said that it was only rumour spread by one student. “Even though we tried to convince them, all the students went to their native places,’’ he said and added that the ghost drama was enacted by the girls to leave for their native places for the weekend.
The school does not allow students to go home for the weekend without a valid reason.

Kishore expressed apprehension that the ghost scare might put off the 25 intermediate girl students from joining on Monday.

Meanwhile, Jana Vignana Vedika State secretary Spandana Suresh said there was an urgent need to educate the hostel students against this kind of superstition. The JVV team will visit Belagal Model School and hold an awareness camp, he said.

Haunted Schools Model Residential School
