Home States Andhra Pradesh

President Kovind prays at Tirumala

Kovind, was on a two-day visit to Tirupati. He offered prayers at Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple located adjacent to Swami Pushkarini and later reached the Tirumala temple.

Published: 15th July 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with his family members, offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived at Tirumala on Saturday night, offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Sunday morning and left for Sriharikota to witness the launch of Chandrayaan 2.

Kovind, was on a two-day visit to Tirupati. He offered prayers at Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple located adjacent to Swami Pushkarini and later reached the Tirumala temple.

On his arrival at Mahadwaram, the President was welcomed by TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy. The temple priests offered him traditional Isthikaphal amidst chanting of Veda mantras accompanied by melam. Governor ESL Narasimhan accompanied him for darshan.

Kovind offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara, along with his wife Savita Kovind, son Pasanth Kumar and daughter Swati. One of the chief priests of the temple, Venugopala Dikshitulu, explained the significance of the presiding deity and the importance of jewels adorning the Mula Virat.

After darshan of the Lord, the EO explained to the President about the retractable roof arranged from Padikavili to Dhwaja Mandapam to shield pilgrims from inclement weather conditions. At the Ranganayakula Mandapam, Vedasirvachanam was rendered to the President and his family. Theertha prasadams, laminated photo frame of Lord and Sesha Vastram were presented to the President by the TTD Chairman. Kovind later left for Sriharikota to witness the launch of lunar mission in the early hours of Monday and will return to Tirupati on Monday morning. He will later fly back to New Delhi.

Jagan to see off President
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Tirupati on Monday to see off President Ram Nath Kovind, who is in the temple city.  He is scheduled to leave Vijayawada at 8.30 am and reach Renigunta Airport at 10.05 am to give send-off to the President. He will leave for Vijayawada at 10.30 am and reach Gannavaram Airport by 12.10 am. From there, he will directly proceed to the Assembly, to participate in the discussion on the budget presented on Friday. The discussion on budget is likely to go on for three days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind President Kovind Tirupati Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp