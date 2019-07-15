President Kovind prays at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived at Tirumala on Saturday night, offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Sunday morning and left for Sriharikota to witness the launch of Chandrayaan 2.

Kovind, was on a two-day visit to Tirupati. He offered prayers at Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple located adjacent to Swami Pushkarini and later reached the Tirumala temple.

On his arrival at Mahadwaram, the President was welcomed by TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy. The temple priests offered him traditional Isthikaphal amidst chanting of Veda mantras accompanied by melam. Governor ESL Narasimhan accompanied him for darshan.

Kovind offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara, along with his wife Savita Kovind, son Pasanth Kumar and daughter Swati. One of the chief priests of the temple, Venugopala Dikshitulu, explained the significance of the presiding deity and the importance of jewels adorning the Mula Virat.

After darshan of the Lord, the EO explained to the President about the retractable roof arranged from Padikavili to Dhwaja Mandapam to shield pilgrims from inclement weather conditions. At the Ranganayakula Mandapam, Vedasirvachanam was rendered to the President and his family. Theertha prasadams, laminated photo frame of Lord and Sesha Vastram were presented to the President by the TTD Chairman. Kovind later left for Sriharikota to witness the launch of lunar mission in the early hours of Monday and will return to Tirupati on Monday morning. He will later fly back to New Delhi.

Jagan to see off President

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Tirupati on Monday to see off President Ram Nath Kovind, who is in the temple city. He is scheduled to leave Vijayawada at 8.30 am and reach Renigunta Airport at 10.05 am to give send-off to the President. He will leave for Vijayawada at 10.30 am and reach Gannavaram Airport by 12.10 am. From there, he will directly proceed to the Assembly, to participate in the discussion on the budget presented on Friday. The discussion on budget is likely to go on for three days.