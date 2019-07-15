Home States Andhra Pradesh

RPF launches Segway at Visakhapatnam railway station to reach passengers in need

As a pilot project, the Segways are introduced to enhance the visibility of RPF and focus on cutting short the time span of the RPF staff to reach the passengers in need of help.

Published: 15th July 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Protection Force using Segways, a personal transportation vehicle for better patrolling at Visakhapatnam railway station I G satyanarayana

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Due to an increase in traffic at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, passengers are filing complaints through security helpline and Twitter. To solve the problem quickly and efficiently, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come up with Segway, a personal transport vehicle which makes reaching the needy easier than going on foot. After the successful working of two Segways by the RPF for patrolling on the station premises, more RPF staff are being trained to launch more Segways in Vizag, Vizianagaram and Rayagada railway stations.

As a pilot project, the Segways are introduced to enhance the visibility of RPF and focus on cutting short the time span of the RPF staff to reach the passengers in need of help.   

Currently, Segways are used in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat and a few other stations. Now, Visakhapatnam is the first station in Andhra Pradesh where the Segway has been  introduced. While Segways need wide platforms for the RPF staff to move, two are currently being used on platforms 1 and 8.

The city station has at least 100 trains, either arriving or departing from the terminus every day, which stop for 15-20 minutes. During the time, RPF receives reports of thefts, especially of mobile phones. “Apart from CCTV cameras, Segways will help control crime on the platforms and general coaches of the trains in Vizag. Every day, we get complaints of abuse, nuisance by passengers through 182 security helpline and Twitter. These kinds of problems can be solved faster than on previous occasions,” said KP James, the RPF Assistant Commissioner.

Body-worn cameras
For security and safety of the passengers, the RPF is planning to get body-worn cameras. The cameras, which can be fixed to the shoulder, will capture visuals of any incident in the train or on platforms in long-range visibility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway Protection Force Visakhapatnam Railway Station
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp