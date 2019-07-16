Distressed by debt burden, 2 farmers end lives in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Two farmers reportedly ended their lives due to debt burden and failing crops in Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur district on Monday.In the first incident, R Lakshmanna Naik (41) of Lattavaram Thanda in Uravakonda Mandal, consumed pesticide in his agriculture field. According to police and family members, Naik owns 2.42 acres of land and took another 10 acres of land on lease to take up cultivation.

“Due to continuous drought situation and failing crops, debt mounted on Naik. Adding to this, he also performed the marriage of his children by taking loans,” police said. Recently, he dug two borewells in his land, but both of them failed, compounding the problem. He took up chilli and castor oil cultivation due to lack of rains, the family members said.

Depressed over this, Naik on Monday morning told his family members that he was going to agriculture fields and left home. “He went to the fields and consumed pesticide and ended his life,” Uravakonda SI Darani Babu said. According to family members, he took a bank loan of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5.75 lakh from others.In another incident, B Subbarayadu (53) of Adimyala in Uravakonda mandal ended his life.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000