Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only 30,428 IT jobs created in Andhra Pradesh since 2014

It may be recalled that in 2014, the then TDP government had promised to generate one lakh IT jobs in five years with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

IT jobs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government told the Assembly on Tuesday that only 30,428 IT jobs, of them 2,000 high-end ones, were created in the State since 2014. In reply to questions raised by members as to how many jobs were provided by the IT sector since June 2014 and how much investments made by the IT companies in the State, Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that a total 175 new companies have made an investment of Rs 1,027.86 crore in the State, of which Pi Datacenters Private Limited invested Rs 500 crore.

It may be recalled that in 2014, the then TDP government had promised to generate one lakh IT jobs in the State in five years with an investment of 2 billion US dollars (Rs 15,000 crore).Giving break-up of the IT jobs in the State since 2014, the minister said out of 30,428 jobs, 4,420 are BPO jobs, 2,000 high-end ones and 24,000 other IT jobs. Goutham Reddy observed that low strike rate for realisation of IT industries’ proposals in the State was due to the opaque incentive schemes.

“There was no common platform or methodology for giving incentives to the companies. While ‘A’ company was given incentives for different reasons, ‘B’ companies were given incentives for some others. Why the variation? We are not able to find out any credible reason for the variation,” he maintained.

He reasoned that it has resulted in the low confidence levels in the investors, who started questioning the different treatments for different firms. For example, one company was given land at one price, while another for the same cause was offered land at a different price. “At the end of the day, we have to ask what is the net benefit to the State from all the incentives offered to the investors. Today, we are buying jobs rather than creating them,” the minister said and observed coming generations will bear the burden of the “ill choices” made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh IT jobs
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp