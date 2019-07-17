VIP darshan in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to be stopped in a day or two

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The List 1, List 2, List 3 darshans at Tirumala will be a thing of past hereafter. TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy on Tuesday announced that the three category darshans would be abolished. He said the TTD was planning to re-introduce Archana Anantara Darshanam soon.

Speaking to reporters in Tirumala, Subba Reddy said the Board would not wait for the High Court verdict on the PIL against VIP darshans. “I have already spoken to the EO and JEO and others and told them to stop the list darshans. The situation has reached a stage where people are compelled to approach court against the darshan system. We are here to provide hassle-free darshan to pilgrims,’’ he said.

“In a day or two, issuance of List 1, 2 and 3 darshan tickets will be stopped. We are planning to re-introduce Archana Antara Darshan (AAD) and other pilgrim-friendly seva tickets,’’ he said.

The AAD was abolished some years back and the then TTD administration brought the system of segregating devotees under L1, L2 and L3 categories. A PIL was filed against the categorisation of devotees terming the TTD move illegal. TTD officials said 1500-4,000 or even more AAD tickets can be issued on a day and the darshan will be of maximum one and one and half hour duration.