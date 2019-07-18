Hyderabad-bound flight hit by snag, returns to Tirupati airport

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Due to technical snag, a SpiceJet flight returned to Renigunta airport on Wednesday after take-off. The flight was scheduled to arrive at Renigunta airport at 6.50 am and leave at 7.30 am. It arrived at 8.20 am and took off at 8.50 am. According to airport authorities, the flight facing technical snag made an emergency landing at Renigunta airport. All 70 passengers onboard were safe. “SpiceJet flight SG 1042 operating between Tirupati and Hyderabad was cancelled due to a technical issue on Wednesday. All passengers were adjusted on alternative flights,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.