Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s camp office to serve as Raj Bhavan

The government also issued orders appointing senior IAS officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, who had been working as Secretary, as the Secretary to the Governor.

The Andhra Pradesh government declared irrigation circle office near PWD Grounds in Vijayawada as Raj Bhavan.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday declared irrigation circle office near PWD Grounds in Vijayawada as Raj Bhavan. As newly-appointed Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan is set to take oath on July 24, the government has issued a notification declaring the building located in the heart of the city as Raj Bhavan.

The same building was utilised as the camp office of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for some years. It also housed the High Court for some weeks. The government also issued orders appointing senior IAS (1998 batch) officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, who had been working as Secretary (Tribal Welfare Department), as the Secretary to the Governor.

Meanwhile, Meena along with Principal Secretary (General Administration Department) RP Sisodia, inspected the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Meena said as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, all arrangements were being made in the building. While the ground floor will be utilised for office purpose, the first floor will be used as the residence of the Governor, he said adding that there will a darbar hall, a meeting hall and seven office rooms. As the Governor will move into the Raj Bhavan on July 24, all arrangements will be completed by July 21.

While the civil works are being monitored by CRDA additional commissioner Vijay Krishnan, remaining arrangements are being supervised by the officials of GAD. The High Court Chief Justice will administer the oath of office to the Governor at 11.30 am on July 24. With regard to the staff in the Governor’s office, he said some of the employees would arrive from Telangana Raj Bhavan and some others from various departments of AP will be posted in Governor’s Secretariat to ensure smooth functioning of the office. Before taking oath, Biswabhusan Harichandan will offer prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on July 23. He will also seek  blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada.

